Stewart Donald: Sunderland aim to strengthen squad despite off-field uncertainty

Stewart Donald said he would sell up and leave Sunderland after criticism from supporters' groups

Sunderland aim to strengthen in the January transfer window despite uncertainty about the current ownership, says owner Stewart Donald.

Donald has confirmed he is looking for new investment to pass over ownership of the club after pressure from supporter groups to sell up.

The Wearsiders are currently 13th in League One, with fans disappointed in form under boss Phil Parkinson.

"The biggest concern was January," Donald told BBC Newcastle.

"We got our scouting organised, we have got our targets. I believe, we believe, the players believe, the football management believe if we have a strong back-end and a strong January we have a chance.

"The fans have raised concerns abut strengthening in January and we absolutely will."

Donald bought the club from Ellis Short in the summer of 2018 following their relegation from the Championship.

The dissatisfaction surrounding the owner and his running of the club has intensified since October's appointment of Parkinson, who has thus far struggled to deliver results.

He succeeded Jack Ross, who led the Black Cats to Wembley appearances in the EFL Trophy and the League One play-off final, both of which ended in defeat.

Sunderland were sixth in the table when the now-Hibernian boss exited, and just three wins in 16 games have prompted frustration from followers.

Donald is reluctant to move on, but had previously stated he would only remain at the club with the fans' approval.

"I know how it feels when that club pulls together, I saw it last season," Donald added.

"The last thing I want is to be the reason the club doesn't pull together now.

"I made a promise that I wasn't keen to outstay my welcome and I said I'd try to get it right.

"Following the Boxing Day game I've been contacted and seen the requests from the fans groups, including the Red and White Army - which is a big portion of the Sunderland fanbase - and they've all said they'd like me to leave.

"On that basis I've got to do whatever I said I'd do. Do I think I would get it right? Yeah, I think so. But if the fans don't want you, you can't really stay."