Jose Mourinho: Expecting 'bad news' on Harry Kane injury

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says he is expecting "bad news" on Harry Kane's injury after the striker limped off during the defeat at Southampton.

Kane was forced off with a leg injury after having a goal disallowed for offside in the second half of the 1-0 defeat on Wednesday.

He will miss Tottenham's FA Cup third-round tie with Middlesbrough on Sunday.

"I think we're going to lose him for some period," said Mourinho, appointed Spurs manager on 20 November.

"I don't know yet, maybe later [on Friday] we have news but if you ask me just my feeling - good news or bad news - I am more on bad news than good news, that's my feeling.

"What the player felt, the way he did it, he didn't think twice, it didn't take him two seconds to realise the severity of the situation.

"Everybody knows who he is, what he is, what he means for the team, the fans, the club. His quality, the routines that the team has playing with him, every minute of every game he doesn't play we miss, so every match that he doesn't play we're going to miss him."

Kane has scored 27 goals in 31 appearances for club and country this season.