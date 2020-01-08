Carabao Cup quiz: Can you name all semi-finalists of the 2010s?
-
- From the section League Cup
The road to the Carabao Cup final is getting shorter.
This week sees an all-Premier League affair as the first legs of the semi-finals take place. Manchester City have the advantage over Manchester United after Tuesday's game at Old Trafford, and Leicester City host Aston Villa on Wednesday.
As we enter a new decade, BBC Sport has gone through the EFL Cup archives and listed all the semi-finalists from the 2010s.
Get your thinking caps on and name as many as you can in five minutes Good luck!
How many EFL Cup semi-finalists of the 2010s can you name?
Score: 0 / 23
05:00
|Hint
|Answers