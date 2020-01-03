FA Cup: Beating Chelsea is not something Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi expects

Sabri Lamouchi's last trip to London to face a Premier League side ended with a 5-0 defeat by Arsenal in the League Cup

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi says his side has "no chance" of upstaging Chelsea in the FA Cup third round at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

And for that reason he anticipates a "huge performance" from his Championship promotion-chasing side.

"Many teams without a chance - because we think they don't have a chance - don't have pressure and enjoy it," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"I'm not a dreamer, I just want to be realistic."

While the Frenchman spoke pragmatically, Forest have caused one of the biggest recent upsets in the competition when they stunned then holders Arsenal at the City Ground two years ago. That win came with Forest managerless and 14th in the second tier.

The two met at the same stage last year as Chelsea ran out 2-0 winners thanks to two Alvaro Morata goals.

"To be honest, we don't have a chance, but football is football," Lamouchi said.

"We are facing a very good team, with big professionals and fantastic players, so I of course want to try and make a good image for Forest."

Forest head to west London fourth in the Championship after three successive wins.