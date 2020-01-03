Kieran Dowell: Wigan Athletic sign midfielder on loan from Everton

Kieran Dowell made 10 appearances for Derby during a loan spell this season and most recently played in their 1-0 defeat by Millwall on 14 December

Wigan Athletic have signed midfielder Kieran Dowell from Premier League side Everton on a loan deal which will run until the end of the campaign.

The 22-year-old initially joined Derby on a season-long loan last summer but has cut short his time with the Rams.

Prior to this season, Dowell has also spent time on loan with Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United.

The attacking midfielder has made five senior appearances for the Toffees since making his Everton debut in 2014.

After helping the Blades to promotion from the Championship last season, he went on to make 10 appearances for Derby this season.

Dowell will be eligible to make his debut for the Latics when they take on Leicester City in the FA Cup on Saturday.

