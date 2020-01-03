Saturday's gossip back pages

Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, "Defiant Kane out until March"
The Guardian
In the Guardian, "Solksjaer blasts Van Persie"
Independent
In the Independent, "Van Persie 'has no right' to criticise"
Daily Star
In the Daily Star, "Merse: I wanted to kill myself"
The Times
In the Times, "Kane could be out until March"
Daily Express
In the Daily Express, "I was ready to end it all"
The Sun
In the Sun, "Juve eye Rab for Paul deal"

