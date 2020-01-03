Emma Mitchell: Tottenham Hotspur sign Scotland international on loan from Arsenal

Emma Mitchell joins Tottenham having made five appearances for Arsenal so far this season

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Scotland international Emma Mitchell from Women's Super League leaders Arsenal on loan to the end of the season.

The 27-year-old left-back began her career at Scottish side Glasgow City where she won four league titles.

After joining Arsenal in 2013, she has helped the club to two FA Cups and last season's Women's Super League title.

"It's going to be a new challenge for me and I'm looking forward to being part of the squad," Mitchell said.

"It felt like the best opportunity for me to come here and get some minutes under my belt which is a big focus for me in the new year and it will be nice to be part of helping the team get more points on the board."

Tottenham, who are seventh in the WSL, take on fourth-placed Manchester City in the Women's Super League on Sunday.

