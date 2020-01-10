Charlton Athletic v West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion knocked Charlton out of the FA Cup on Sunday, winning 1-0 at The Valley

Charlton Athletic are without striker Lyle Taylor as they face last Sunday's FA Cup conquerors West Bromwich Albion for the second weekend running.

As well as Josh Cullen (ankle) and Taylor (hamstring), Albion loan man Sam Field (knee) is out and would not be able to play against his parent club.

Albion have West Ham loan man Grady Diangana (back) available again after missing the last five matches.

Full-backs Nathan Ferguson (knee) and Kieran Gibbs (hamstring) remain out.

Albion will be a lot nearer full strength after making a host of changes for their 1-0 FA Cup third-round win at The Valley.

The Baggies start the day in second place, level on points with Championship pacesetters Leeds United - and 24 clear of early season leaders Charlton Athletic.

The Addicks, who twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at The Hawthorns earlier in the season, have now slipped to 19th, just five points off the relegation places, after a run of just win in 14 league games.

Match facts