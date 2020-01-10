Championship
Leeds15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa
Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds are top of the Championship, nine points clear of third-placed Brentford
Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla will return after being rested for the FA Cup third-round defeat by Arsenal.

Midfielder Pablo Hernandez (hamstring) is back in contention after missing the past four games.

Sheffield Wednesday will be without striker Steven Fletcher for up to 10 weeks after he suffered a knee injury in the FA Cup win at Brighton.

The Owls have no other new injury or suspension concerns as they look to end a run of three Championship defeats.

Match facts

  • Leeds are unbeaten in three league games against Sheffield Wednesday (W1 D2) since losing 2-1 at Elland Road in March 2018.
  • Sheffield Wednesday are without a clean sheet in their last 12 away league visits to Leeds since winning 2-0 in the Premier League in August 1996.
  • Leeds United have lost just one of their last 15 matches in the Championship (W9 D5 L1), although they have won only once in their last five (W1 D3 L1).
  • Sheffield Wednesday have lost three consecutive league games - they last lost four in a row in November 2018.
  • Leeds' Patrick Bamford has been directly involved in 12 league goals this season (10 goals, two assists), his best tally in a season since 2014-15 (17 goals, two assists).
  • Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach netted in the FA Cup last weekend versus Brighton, ending a 17-game run without a goal. Reach last scored in consecutive appearances between September and October 2018, with the first of those goals coming against Leeds.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds26157443212252
2West Brom261410248282052
3Brentford26134941202143
4Nottm Forest2512763425943
5Fulham26126840301042
6Swansea2611873230241
7Millwall26101063432240
8Sheff Wed26116937261139
9Hull2611694034639
10Preston2611693632439
11Bristol City2610883940-138
12Cardiff2691073840-237
13Blackburn26106103434036
14Reading25105103328535
15QPR26105114448-435
16Middlesbrough268992632-633
17Derby268992634-833
18Birmingham2685133143-1229
19Charlton2677123437-328
20Huddersfield2677123042-1228
21Stoke2673163342-924
22Wigan2658132439-1523
23Barnsley2649133349-1621
24Luton2663173256-2421
