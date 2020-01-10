Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds are top of the Championship, nine points clear of third-placed Brentford

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla will return after being rested for the FA Cup third-round defeat by Arsenal.

Midfielder Pablo Hernandez (hamstring) is back in contention after missing the past four games.

Sheffield Wednesday will be without striker Steven Fletcher for up to 10 weeks after he suffered a knee injury in the FA Cup win at Brighton.

The Owls have no other new injury or suspension concerns as they look to end a run of three Championship defeats.

Match facts