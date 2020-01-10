Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday
Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla will return after being rested for the FA Cup third-round defeat by Arsenal.
Midfielder Pablo Hernandez (hamstring) is back in contention after missing the past four games.
Sheffield Wednesday will be without striker Steven Fletcher for up to 10 weeks after he suffered a knee injury in the FA Cup win at Brighton.
The Owls have no other new injury or suspension concerns as they look to end a run of three Championship defeats.
Match facts
- Leeds are unbeaten in three league games against Sheffield Wednesday (W1 D2) since losing 2-1 at Elland Road in March 2018.
- Sheffield Wednesday are without a clean sheet in their last 12 away league visits to Leeds since winning 2-0 in the Premier League in August 1996.
- Leeds United have lost just one of their last 15 matches in the Championship (W9 D5 L1), although they have won only once in their last five (W1 D3 L1).
- Sheffield Wednesday have lost three consecutive league games - they last lost four in a row in November 2018.
- Leeds' Patrick Bamford has been directly involved in 12 league goals this season (10 goals, two assists), his best tally in a season since 2014-15 (17 goals, two assists).
- Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach netted in the FA Cup last weekend versus Brighton, ending a 17-game run without a goal. Reach last scored in consecutive appearances between September and October 2018, with the first of those goals coming against Leeds.