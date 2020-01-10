Championship
Luton15:00Birmingham
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Birmingham City

Andrew Shinnie
Luton Town have gone six Championship games without a win, taking only one point during that sequence
Luton could name the same side that lost 4-0 at Premier League Bournemouth in the FA Cup third round last weekend.

Striker Elliot Lee and midfielder Andrew Shinnie hope to start again, but Dan Potts (groin) is a doubt.

Birmingham are without midfielder Ivan Sunjic, who serves a ban for a red card in their cup win over Blackburn.

Defender Marc Roberts (ankle) and midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld (knee) could return from long-term injuries later this month.

Match facts

  • Luton have not hosted Birmingham in a league game since October 2006, winning 3-2. They are unbeaten in seven home league games against the Blues (W3 D4) since losing 3-2 in 1979.
  • Birmingham have not completed a league double over Luton since the 1979-80 season.
  • Luton Town have faced more shots (408) and conceded more goals (56) than any other Championship team this season.
  • Birmingham City have lost five of their last six league games (D1), shipping 16 goals in those five defeats (3.2 per game).
  • Since the start of last season, Birmingham City striker Lukas Jutkiewicz has scored more headed goals than any other Championship player (11).
  • Five of Luton's last seven league goals have come via set pieces (two corners, two free-kicks, one penalty), this after 10 of their previous 11 came in open play.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds26157443212252
2West Brom261410248282052
3Brentford26134941202143
4Nottm Forest2512763425943
5Fulham26126840301042
6Swansea2611873230241
7Millwall26101063432240
8Sheff Wed26116937261139
9Hull2611694034639
10Preston2611693632439
11Bristol City2610883940-138
12Cardiff2691073840-237
13Blackburn26106103434036
14Reading25105103328535
15QPR26105114448-435
16Middlesbrough268992632-633
17Derby268992634-833
18Birmingham2685133143-1229
19Charlton2677123437-328
20Huddersfield2677123042-1228
21Stoke2673163342-924
22Wigan2658132439-1523
23Barnsley2649133349-1621
24Luton2663173256-2421
Top Stories