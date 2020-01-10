Championship
Stoke15:00Millwall
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Millwall

Millwall boss Gary Rowett
Gary Rowett will take charge of Millwall at Stoke City - one year and two days after being sacked by the Potters
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Stoke City remain without centre-back Ryan Shawcross, who has missed their past two games because of injury.

Michael O'Neill has an otherwise fully-fit squad to pick from as they look to move further clear of the drop zone.

Millwall forward Aiden O'Brien will be assessed after picking up a minor ankle knock this week.

Goalkeeper Frank Fielding could make the squad after returning to action for the Under-23s, but midfielder Ryan Leonard remains sidelined.

Match facts

  • Stoke have won eight of their past 10 home league games against Millwall (D1 L1), winning each of their last three in a row.
  • Millwall are looking for their first league double over Stoke since the 2002-03 campaign.
  • Stoke have averaged 1.45 points per game under Michael O'Neill this season, compared to 0.57 under Nathan Jones.
  • Millwall have lost just two of their 13 league games under Gary Rowett, winning seven and drawing four.
  • Stoke's Sam Vokes has scored two goals in his previous three league games, as many as he had scored in his previous 19.
  • Millwall striker Matt Smith has had a hand in 10 league goals in 22 appearances this season (six goals, four assists) - only Jed Wallace (16) has more for the Lions.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds26157443212252
2West Brom261410248282052
3Brentford26134941202143
4Nottm Forest2512763425943
5Fulham26126840301042
6Swansea2611873230241
7Millwall26101063432240
8Sheff Wed26116937261139
9Hull2611694034639
10Preston2611693632439
11Bristol City2610883940-138
12Cardiff2691073840-237
13Blackburn26106103434036
14Reading25105103328535
15QPR26105114448-435
16Middlesbrough268992632-633
17Derby268992634-833
18Birmingham2685133143-1229
19Charlton2677123437-328
20Huddersfield2677123042-1228
21Stoke2673163342-924
22Wigan2658132439-1523
23Barnsley2649133349-1621
24Luton2663173256-2421
