Stoke City v Millwall
Stoke City remain without centre-back Ryan Shawcross, who has missed their past two games because of injury.
Michael O'Neill has an otherwise fully-fit squad to pick from as they look to move further clear of the drop zone.
Millwall forward Aiden O'Brien will be assessed after picking up a minor ankle knock this week.
Goalkeeper Frank Fielding could make the squad after returning to action for the Under-23s, but midfielder Ryan Leonard remains sidelined.
Match facts
- Stoke have won eight of their past 10 home league games against Millwall (D1 L1), winning each of their last three in a row.
- Millwall are looking for their first league double over Stoke since the 2002-03 campaign.
- Stoke have averaged 1.45 points per game under Michael O'Neill this season, compared to 0.57 under Nathan Jones.
- Millwall have lost just two of their 13 league games under Gary Rowett, winning seven and drawing four.
- Stoke's Sam Vokes has scored two goals in his previous three league games, as many as he had scored in his previous 19.
- Millwall striker Matt Smith has had a hand in 10 league goals in 22 appearances this season (six goals, four assists) - only Jed Wallace (16) has more for the Lions.