Stoke City v Millwall

Gary Rowett will take charge of Millwall at Stoke City - one year and two days after being sacked by the Potters

Stoke City remain without centre-back Ryan Shawcross, who has missed their past two games because of injury.

Michael O'Neill has an otherwise fully-fit squad to pick from as they look to move further clear of the drop zone.

Millwall forward Aiden O'Brien will be assessed after picking up a minor ankle knock this week.

Goalkeeper Frank Fielding could make the squad after returning to action for the Under-23s, but midfielder Ryan Leonard remains sidelined.

Match facts