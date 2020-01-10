Championship
Barnsley15:00Huddersfield
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield manager Danny Cowley
Danny Cowley's Huddersfield are five points above the Championship relegation zone
Barnsley could give debuts to Marcel Ritzmaier and Kilian Ludewig after the pair joined this week.

Top scorer Cauley Woodrow is again set to miss out with a hamstring injury.

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg starts a two-match ban after picking up his 10th booking of the season in the defeat by Stoke City on New Year's Day.

The Terriers have no new injury concerns after losing to Southampton in the FA Cup last week.

Match facts

  • Barnsley have won one of their last nine league games against Huddersfield (D3 L5), a 2-1 win in August 2013.
  • Huddersfield Town are looking to complete a league double over Barnsley for the first time since the 2002-03 season.
  • Barnsley have lost just once in their last eight league games at Oakwell (W2 D5 L1), going unbeaten in the last four, all of which have come under Gerhard Struber (W2 D2).
  • Huddersfield conceded more goals versus Stoke last time out (five), than they did in their previous five league games combined (four).
  • Huddersfield have won just one of their last five away games in the Championship (W1 D1 L3), winning 1-0 at Charlton in December. However, the Terriers have won three of their last six away league games in Yorkshire (W3 D2 L1).
  • Conor Chaplin has had a hand in five goals in his last four home league games for Barnsley, scoring four and assisting one.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds26157443212252
2West Brom261410248282052
3Brentford26134941202143
4Nottm Forest2512763425943
5Fulham26126840301042
6Swansea2611873230241
7Millwall26101063432240
8Sheff Wed26116937261139
9Hull2611694034639
10Preston2611693632439
11Bristol City2610883940-138
12Cardiff2691073840-237
13Blackburn26106103434036
14Reading25105103328535
15QPR26105114448-435
16Middlesbrough268992632-633
17Derby268992634-833
18Birmingham2685133143-1229
19Charlton2677123437-328
20Huddersfield2677123042-1228
21Stoke2673163342-924
22Wigan2658132439-1523
23Barnsley2649133349-1621
24Luton2663173256-2421
