Barnsley v Huddersfield Town
Barnsley could give debuts to Marcel Ritzmaier and Kilian Ludewig after the pair joined this week.
Top scorer Cauley Woodrow is again set to miss out with a hamstring injury.
Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg starts a two-match ban after picking up his 10th booking of the season in the defeat by Stoke City on New Year's Day.
The Terriers have no new injury concerns after losing to Southampton in the FA Cup last week.
Match facts
- Barnsley have won one of their last nine league games against Huddersfield (D3 L5), a 2-1 win in August 2013.
- Huddersfield Town are looking to complete a league double over Barnsley for the first time since the 2002-03 season.
- Barnsley have lost just once in their last eight league games at Oakwell (W2 D5 L1), going unbeaten in the last four, all of which have come under Gerhard Struber (W2 D2).
- Huddersfield conceded more goals versus Stoke last time out (five), than they did in their previous five league games combined (four).
- Huddersfield have won just one of their last five away games in the Championship (W1 D1 L3), winning 1-0 at Charlton in December. However, the Terriers have won three of their last six away league games in Yorkshire (W3 D2 L1).
- Conor Chaplin has had a hand in five goals in his last four home league games for Barnsley, scoring four and assisting one.