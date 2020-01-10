Championship
Reading15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Nottingham Forest

Reading boss Mark Bowen is likely to recall most of the players who were rested for their FA Cup draw with League One Blackpool last week.

Romania international striker George Puscas could be available after missing a month with a shoulder injury.

Forest may also make wholesale changes to the side which lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the FA Cup last week.

Seventeen-year-old striker Alex Mighton could feature, having impressed at Stamford Bridge.

Both clubs are hoping to continue recent winning runs in the Championship when they meet at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.

The Royals have won their past four league games to move well clear of the relegation zone, while Forest's three successive victories during the festive period lifted them to fourth.

Match facts

  • Reading have won their past four home league games against Nottingham Forest, a run stretching back to April 2016.
  • Nottingham Forest have kept just one clean sheet in their previous eight league encounters with Reading, a 1-0 win at home last season.
  • Reading are unbeaten in six Championship games, winning four in a row. The Royals last won five consecutively in league competition in November 2016.
  • Nottingham Forest are looking to win four consecutive league games for the first time since March 2013 (a run of six).
  • Reading's Charlie Adam is looking to score in consecutive league appearances for the first time since April 2015 for Stoke City.
  • Since the start of last season, only Jarrod Bowen (38) has scored more Championship goals than Nottingham Forest's Lewis Grabban (30).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds26157443212252
2West Brom261410248282052
3Brentford26134941202143
4Nottm Forest2512763425943
5Fulham26126840301042
6Swansea2611873230241
7Millwall26101063432240
8Sheff Wed26116937261139
9Hull2611694034639
10Preston2611693632439
11Bristol City2610883940-138
12Cardiff2691073840-237
13Blackburn26106103434036
14Reading25105103328535
15QPR26105114448-435
16Middlesbrough268992632-633
17Derby268992634-833
18Birmingham2685133143-1229
19Charlton2677123437-328
20Huddersfield2677123042-1228
21Stoke2673163342-924
22Wigan2658132439-1523
23Barnsley2649133349-1621
24Luton2663173256-2421
View full Championship table

