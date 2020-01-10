Reading v Nottingham Forest
Reading boss Mark Bowen is likely to recall most of the players who were rested for their FA Cup draw with League One Blackpool last week.
Romania international striker George Puscas could be available after missing a month with a shoulder injury.
Forest may also make wholesale changes to the side which lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the FA Cup last week.
Seventeen-year-old striker Alex Mighton could feature, having impressed at Stamford Bridge.
Both clubs are hoping to continue recent winning runs in the Championship when they meet at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.
The Royals have won their past four league games to move well clear of the relegation zone, while Forest's three successive victories during the festive period lifted them to fourth.
Match facts
- Reading have won their past four home league games against Nottingham Forest, a run stretching back to April 2016.
- Nottingham Forest have kept just one clean sheet in their previous eight league encounters with Reading, a 1-0 win at home last season.
- Reading are unbeaten in six Championship games, winning four in a row. The Royals last won five consecutively in league competition in November 2016.
- Nottingham Forest are looking to win four consecutive league games for the first time since March 2013 (a run of six).
- Reading's Charlie Adam is looking to score in consecutive league appearances for the first time since April 2015 for Stoke City.
- Since the start of last season, only Jarrod Bowen (38) has scored more Championship goals than Nottingham Forest's Lewis Grabban (30).