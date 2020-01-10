Middlesbrough v Derby County
-
- From the section Championship
Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate will be looking to condemn former England team-mate Wayne Rooney to a first defeat as a Derby County player when the Rams visit on Saturday.
Boro, however, will be without Daniel Ayala because of an ankle injury.
Rooney has captained Derby to victory in both league and cup games since making his debut earlier this month.
He was one of just two players retained in a much-changed side for the FA Cup win at Crystal Palace last week.
Rams boss Phillip Cocu is likely to restore much of the side that overcame Barnsley on 2 January for the trip to the Riverside.
Chris Martin, who scored the winner at Palace, and Tom Huddlestone, who got through 75 minutes on his return from injury, have made strong claims to start the Championship game.
Boro, who took their FA Cup third-round tie with Tottenham to a replay after a 1-1 draw last weekend, could again call on loan signing Patrick Roberts and Lukas Nmecha after the pair made their debuts against the Premier League side.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough are winless in two home league games against Derby (D1 L1) - they had won nine of the previous 10 against the Rams prior to this run.
- Derby are looking to complete their first league double over Middlesbrough since the 1988-89 season.
- Middlesbrough have won their past four league games, as many as they had won in their first 22 games this season (W4 D9 L9). Indeed, Middlesbrough last won five in a row in the league back in April 2016 (six games).
- Derby have not won an away league game since the opening weekend of the season (2-1 at Huddersfield), going 11 matches without a win (D4 L7). They last went 12 games without an away league win in December 2009.
- Middlesbrough's Ashley Fletcher has been directly involved in more league goals this season than in any other Championship campaign in his career (six goals, four assists).
- Martyn Waghorn has had more shots on target (nine) and scored more league goals (three) away from home this season than any other Derby player.