Middlesbrough v Derby County

Derby have won both of the matches in which ex-England captain Wayne Rooney has featured

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate will be looking to condemn former England team-mate Wayne Rooney to a first defeat as a Derby County player when the Rams visit on Saturday.

Boro, however, will be without Daniel Ayala because of an ankle injury.

Rooney has captained Derby to victory in both league and cup games since making his debut earlier this month.

He was one of just two players retained in a much-changed side for the FA Cup win at Crystal Palace last week.

Rams boss Phillip Cocu is likely to restore much of the side that overcame Barnsley on 2 January for the trip to the Riverside.

Chris Martin, who scored the winner at Palace, and Tom Huddlestone, who got through 75 minutes on his return from injury, have made strong claims to start the Championship game.

Boro, who took their FA Cup third-round tie with Tottenham to a replay after a 1-1 draw last weekend, could again call on loan signing Patrick Roberts and Lukas Nmecha after the pair made their debuts against the Premier League side.

Match facts