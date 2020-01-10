Brentford v Queens Park Rangers
-
- From the section Championship
Brentford boss Thomas Frank will revert back to his first choice XI, having made 10 changes for their FA Cup tie against Stoke last Saturday.
The Bees remain without long-term absentees Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis, who both have knee injuries.
Queens Park Rangers defender Yoann Barbet will miss the meeting with his former club with a hamstring injury.
Grant Hall, Eberechi Eze and Nahki Wells could all return after missing the 5-1 win over Swansea in the FA Cup.
The R's are the second-highest goalscorers in the Championship, but start the weekend 15th - six points off the play-offs.
Third-placed Brentford have won their past six home games in all competitions, and have conceded the fewest goals in the division - 20 in 26 games.
Match facts
- Brentford have won their last four home league games against QPR, winning 3-0 at Griffin Park last season. The Bees have never won five consecutive home league fixtures against the R's.
- QPR have won just one of their last seven league games against Brentford (W1 D1 L5), winning 3-2 at home in November 2018.
- Brentford have lost just one of their last 11 league matches at Griffin Park (W7 D3 L1), winning the last five in a row. The Bees last won six consecutive home league games in May 2014 (a run of seven), en route to winning promotion to the Championship.
- QPR have won five away league matches in 2019-20 (W5 D1 L6) - as many as they had won in the entire 2018-19 campaign (W5 D6 L12).
- Ebere Eze is the first QPR player aged 21 or under to reach 10+ league goals in a season since Adel Taarabt in 2010-11.
- Brentford's Ollie Watkins has been directly involved in eight goals in his last eight Championship games (six goals, two assists).