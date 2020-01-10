Brentford v Queens Park Rangers

QPR have scored 11 goals in their past two games, with Bright Osayi-Samuel netting three of them

Brentford boss Thomas Frank will revert back to his first choice XI, having made 10 changes for their FA Cup tie against Stoke last Saturday.

The Bees remain without long-term absentees Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis, who both have knee injuries.

Queens Park Rangers defender Yoann Barbet will miss the meeting with his former club with a hamstring injury.

Grant Hall, Eberechi Eze and Nahki Wells could all return after missing the 5-1 win over Swansea in the FA Cup.

The R's are the second-highest goalscorers in the Championship, but start the weekend 15th - six points off the play-offs.

Third-placed Brentford have won their past six home games in all competitions, and have conceded the fewest goals in the division - 20 in 26 games.

Match facts