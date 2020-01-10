Wigan Athletic v Bristol City
- From the section Championship
Wigan Athletic will be without Chelsea loanee defender Dujon Sterling when they take on Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday.
Sterling was forced off with a hamstring injury in the Latics' FA Cup defeat by Leicester City last weekend.
Bristol City will have Ashley Williams back from a one-game ban which followed his red card against Brentford.
Midfielder Adam Nagy is struggling with an ankle problem despite playing in their FA Cup draw with Shrewsbury.
Match facts
- Wigan are unbeaten in three league games against Bristol City (W1 D2) since losing both games against them in the 2016-17 season.
- The home side has won just three of the last 12 league meetings between Wigan and Bristol City (W3 D6 L3).
- Wigan's 3-2 win against Birmingham ended a 13-game wait for a league win - they last won consecutively in August 2019.
- Bristol City have lost five of their last six league games (W1), as many as in their previous 25 combined (W10 D10 L5).
- No Championship side has scored fewer goals this season than Wigan (24), scoring more than once in just two of their last 12 games.
- Bristol City forward Andreas Weimann (nine goals) is aiming to reach 10+ league goals in consecutive campaigns for the first time in his career.