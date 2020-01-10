Wigan Athletic v Bristol City

Lee Johnson's Bristol City have lost five of their past six Championship games

Wigan Athletic will be without Chelsea loanee defender Dujon Sterling when they take on Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday.

Sterling was forced off with a hamstring injury in the Latics' FA Cup defeat by Leicester City last weekend.

Bristol City will have Ashley Williams back from a one-game ban which followed his red card against Brentford.

Midfielder Adam Nagy is struggling with an ankle problem despite playing in their FA Cup draw with Shrewsbury.

Match facts