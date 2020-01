Scunthorpe top scorer Kevin Van Veen is set to return for the game against Newport following illness.

Goalkeeper Rory Watson is likely to start with on-loan Jake Eastwood returning to Sheffield United.

Newport are still without the injured Robbie Willmott while youngster Dominic Jefferies is out with a tooth abscess.

Forward Billy Waters could make his debut after joining on loan from Northampton until the end of the season.