Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was unhappy with the performance of his players during the FA Cup defeat at Anfield

TEAM NEWS

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is expected to rotate his squad following the FA Cup defeat against Liverpool.

Alex Iwobi remains out, while Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are the only other absentees.

Brighton defender Dan Burn faces two months on the sidelines after sustaining a broken collarbone, but Glenn Murray returns after a knock.

Aaron Mooy faces a fitness test, while Solly March is available after eight games out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: Everton continue to drive their supporters crazy. Seeing your neighbours crowned European and then world champions as they romp their way to the Premier League title is painful enough, but losing to their kids' team in the FA Cup would push any fan over the edge.

Anger and embarrassment fills the air on the blue side of Stanley Park, Carlo Ancelotti now fully aware of the task ahead of him. The honeymoon is over.

Brighton will hope a toxic atmosphere at Goodison Park helps them erase memories of their own cup exit by recording their first ever league double over Everton.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter on making signings in January: "I'm happy with the group, I'm happy with everybody.

"If nothing happens with this group and we work between now and the end of the season, I am totally fine with that. But I understand it is not totally my decision.

"At this time of year, people link people with different clubs. That is just the noise of the transfer market."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Graham Potter needs to improve Brighton's away form - they have only won once on the road in the league since the opening day - but this is a bad time to play Everton.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The home side has never lost in five Premier League meetings (W4, D1). The Toffees have won both games at Goodison Park.

Brighton are winless at Goodison Park in all competitions, drawing twice and losing five times.

Everton

The league defeat against Manchester City was Everton's first in six games since the departure of Marco Silva (W3, D2).

Everton have kept nine clean sheets in the past 15 home Premier League games, including the last two at Goodison Park.

However, the Toffees have conceded eight goals from set-pieces, excluding penalties. Only Aston Villa (11) and Manchester United (9) have let in more.

Since Carlo Ancelotti's first Premier League match in charge on Boxing Day, Everton have registered an unrivalled 50 shots.

However, Everton's shot conversion rate of 8% is the worst of any Premier League team bar Watford.

Ancelotti faces Brighton for the first time in the Premier League. He has beaten 21 of the 22 teams he has faced in the competition. Everton are the only exception.

Lucas Digne has created 46 chances in the Premier League this season. Among defenders, only Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided more.

Digne has contributed seven assists since the start of last season, more than any other Everton player.

Brighton & Hove Albion