Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has won just two of his 10 meetings with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham pair Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko have both been ruled out until April following surgery on respective hamstring and knee injuries.

Tanguy Ndombele remains out, while Danny Rose and Harry Winks are doubts.

A host of regulars will return for Liverpool after being rested in the FA Cup, although James Milner and Naby Keita are injured.

Dejan Lovren and Fabinho should be fit to face Manchester United next weekend, but Joel Matip is still sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: A Liverpool win would take them to 61 points from their opening 21 games, eclipsing Manchester City's 2017-18 Premier League record of 59. It would also take them to 38 league games unbeaten - the equivalent of a whole season. How Jose Mourinho, with past bitter scores to settle, would love to end the run.

But the leaders have scored in 29 consecutive matches, the best Premier League streak since 2008. Against the suspect Spurs defence they're unlikely to fire blanks.

So Tottenham, without Harry Kane, are almost certain to need two to win. I can't see that happening. Liverpool haven't conceded in the league in 495 minutes. I have a sneaky feeling it might be a draw though.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho on the injury to Harry Kane: "Harry is irreplaceable. There is no player who can take his place. It is surgery and a long, long time.

"You know that we cannot play like we normally play when Harry Kane is in the team. We cannot do it the same way as we do with Harry.

"If I speak too much about Harry, I get a bit depressed and then you are going to say he is miserable and in a bad mood."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Tottenham: "Very good, organised side, putting emphasis on defending. The team is too good technically to only do that. They have a lot of players in midfield who can create situations.

"It's a home game for them, that usually they would try and create and get a result. We cannot be sure what they will do but we can think about what he [Mourinho] did against us at Manchester United."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Without Kane, I don't know how Spurs will hurt Liverpool.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v 'The Gentlemen' stars Hugh Grant and Matthew McConaughey

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham's solitary victory in their past 14 Premier League meetings with Liverpool was 4-1 at Wembley in October 2017 (D4, L9).

Liverpool have lost just one of their last six league visits to Spurs (W3, D2), following a run of five consecutive away defeats.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have won once in four league games (D1, L2).

They could go winless in four games in all competitions for the first time since November 2016.

Spurs have earned one point from a possible 15 against teams above them in the table ahead of the weekend, drawing 2-2 at Manchester City in August.

They are winless in 11 Premier League fixtures against established top-six opposition (D3, L8).

Tottenham have kept only one clean sheet in 11 games under Jose Mourinho in all competitions.

Their total of two Premier League clean sheets this season is the fewest of any team, along with Norwich City.

Spurs are winless in all four matches without Harry Kane this season, and have won just two of the past 12 games in which Kane has not featured.

Liverpool