Crystal Palace v Arsenal

There is 34 years and 229 days between 37-year-old Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Palace boss Roy Hodgson - the fifth largest gap between managers in Premier League history.

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic is suspended as a result of his sending off in the FA Cup.

He joins a host of injured players, but the Eagles are expected to be boosted by the return of Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke.

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has resumed light training following a thigh problem but will not feature.

Long-term injured duo Kieran Tierney and Calum Chambers also remain absent for the Gunners.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alibruceball: Mikel Arteta's reign is up and running and there have been promising signs for Arsenal so far, but consistency is hard to establish and it took some harsh half-time words from the new boss in the FA Cup tie against Leeds to snap his players out of some of their bad habits - a reminder that the Spaniard's got a massive job on his hands to get them back to where they want to be.

Crystal Palace find themselves a point above Arsenal, which reflects incredibly well on the job Roy Hodgson has done once again, particularly considering only Watford have scored fewer league goals this season.

Injuries have hit hard in recent weeks and the big question for the rest of this month will be whether can they hold on to Wilfried Zaha? If, or when, he eventually leaves then Hodgson will have to be at his canniest and most creative to find the personnel and the system to replace him.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta: "The first thing I wanted to change was the energy around the team and around the club as well. It is slightly better than how it was, or much better I would say.

"Obviously the fact we are winning games helps, and as well what I am seeing at the training ground since the day I moved is much more like I want to see."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in the past three league meetings, winning one and drawing two.

However, Arsenal have lost just two of their 19 away league matches at Palace (W10, D7).

There have been 23 goals scored in the last five league encounters.

Crystal Palace

If Crystal Palace win they will equal their Premier League club record of 31 points after 22 matches.

They have lost only one of their past eight league matches (W3, D4).

Defeat by Derby in the FA Cup last week ended Palace's three-game unbeaten home run (W2, D1).

The Eagles have lost only one of their 13 league fixtures against the teams below them in the table this season (W6, D6).

Games involving Palace have produced 42 goals, the fewest in the division.

Connor Wickham has been involved in two goals in just 60 league minutes this term; he has one goal and one assist.

Arsenal