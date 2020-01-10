Manchester United v Norwich City

Manchester United's Harry Maguire could return after injuring his hip in the FA Cup last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could make a swift return from the hip problem that caused him to miss the midweek Carabao Cup tie.

Jesse Lingard won't play after coming off at half-time in that defeat by Manchester City because of illness.

Norwich will assess Teemu Pukki, who has been struggling with injury.

Fellow forward Josip Drmic is also a doubt with a thigh problem so Norwich could turn to teenager Adam Idah, who scored an FA Cup hat-trick last week.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Nothing less than three points will do for Manchester United after a week in which they failed to have a shot on target in the FA Cup against Wolves and then conceded three first-half goals in a game at Old Trafford for the first time in almost 23 years.

Not only that, but it was Manchester City dismantling them on Tuesday night.

Norwich currently prop the table up, having won only one of the last 16 matches, and they have only managed a paltry five goals away from home all season.

However, United have lost three of their last five league games against sides starting the day in the bottom three.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on bouncing back from the midweek defeat by Manchester City: "Of course you're disappointed when you lose a game against your local rivals.

"But which way is there to go? Do you feel sorry for yourself or do you knuckle down and get ready for the next one? One of the worst traits a footballer can have is feeling sorry for himself.

"The boys have been focused. It's been a disappointing feeling because we know that wasn't the game we wanted but that's football and I'm sure we'll get a reaction."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United are lacking a lot at the moment, including intensity, invention and quality.

They should still have enough to beat the Premier League's bottom side at Old Trafford though.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won six of the past seven meetings.

United have won eight of their last 10 home league games against Norwich but they did lose 2-1 on the most recent occasion, in 2015.

None of the last 15 meetings in all competitions have ended in a draw.

Manchester United

Manchester United are unbeaten in eight home league games (W4, D4), although they did lose to Manchester City in the EFL Cup at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

United's tally of 31 points is their lowest after 21 matches of a top-flight season since 1989-90.

They have kept just three clean sheets in their 21 league games this season.

United have been awarded eight Premier League penalties in 2019-20, at least four more than any other team. They have missed half of them.

The Red Devils have conceded seven goals from corners in the league this season - only Aston Villa have fared worse.

Marcus Rashford, who is due to make his 200th appearance for United, has been involved in 16 Premier League goals this season (12 goals, 4 assists), equalling his previous best tally, set last season.

Norwich City