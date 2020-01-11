Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle15:00Dundee Utd
Venue: Energy Check Stadium at Firhill

Partick Thistle v Dundee United

Listen to live commentary and follow text updates here from 15:00 GMT

Match report to follow.

Saturday 11th January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd20161344152949
2Inverness CT2011272922735
3Ayr2010193330331
4Dundee208572628-229
5Dunfermline207492927225
6Queen of Sth197482021-125
7Arbroath207491822-425
8Partick Thistle2064102736-922
9Morton1971112537-1222
10Alloa2046102134-1318
View full Scottish Championship table

