Scottish League One
East Fife15:00Airdrieonians
Venue: Locality Hub Bayview Stadium

East Fife v Airdrieonians

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers20115438251338
2Airdrieonians2011363123836
3Falkirk2098335122335
4Montrose2010283226632
5East Fife208843125632
6Dumbarton208482835-728
7Peterhead2064102430-622
8Clyde205782533-822
9Forfar2053122032-1218
10Stranraer2026122245-2312
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories