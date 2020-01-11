Scottish League One
Dumbarton15:00Clyde
Venue: C&G Systems Stadium

Dumbarton v Clyde

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers20115438251338
2Airdrieonians2011363123836
3Falkirk2098335122335
4Montrose2010283226632
5East Fife208843125632
6Dumbarton208482835-728
7Peterhead2064102430-622
8Clyde205782533-822
9Forfar2053122032-1218
10Stranraer2026122245-2312
