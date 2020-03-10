Stranraer v Montrose
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|28
|15
|8
|5
|49
|33
|16
|53
|2
|Falkirk
|28
|14
|10
|4
|54
|18
|36
|52
|3
|Airdrieonians
|28
|14
|6
|8
|38
|27
|11
|48
|4
|East Fife
|28
|12
|9
|7
|44
|36
|8
|45
|5
|Montrose
|27
|14
|2
|11
|47
|38
|9
|44
|6
|Dumbarton
|28
|11
|5
|12
|35
|44
|-9
|38
|7
|Clyde
|28
|9
|7
|12
|35
|43
|-8
|34
|8
|Peterhead
|27
|7
|5
|15
|30
|44
|-14
|26
|9
|Forfar
|28
|6
|6
|16
|26
|47
|-21
|24
|10
|Stranraer
|26
|2
|10
|14
|28
|56
|-28
|16