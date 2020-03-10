Scottish League One
Stranraer19:45Montrose
Venue: Stair Park

Stranraer v Montrose

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers28158549331653
2Falkirk281410454183652
3Airdrieonians28146838271148
4East Fife2812974436845
5Montrose27142114738944
6Dumbarton28115123544-938
7Clyde2897123543-834
8Peterhead2775153044-1426
9Forfar2866162647-2124
10Stranraer26210142856-2816
