Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City15:00Queen's Park
Venue: Ainslie Park

Edinburgh City v Queen's Park

Saturday 11th January 2020

  • Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00ElginElgin City
  • CowdenbeathCowdenbeathPAlbionAlbion RoversP
    Match postponed - Waterlogged Pitch
  • Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City15:00Queen's ParkQueen's Park
  • StenhousemuirStenhousemuir15:00BrechinBrechin City
  • StirlingStirling AlbionPCove RangersCove RangersP
    Match postponed - Waterlogged Pitch

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers19151352242846
2Edinburgh City19142338211744
3Cowdenbeath1810262518732
4Annan Athletic198382936-727
5Stirling196582017323
6Elgin195772723422
7Queen's Park196492529-422
8Albion185492636-1019
9Stenhousemuir1944112037-1716
10Brechin1942132344-2114
