US Soccer postpones Qatar training camp after Iran general killed in Baghdad

Gregg Berhalter has been the United States men's team manager since December 2018

US Soccer has postponed its men's training camp in Qatar because of "developing tensions" in the region.

Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani was killed at Baghdad airport on Friday in an air strike ordered by US President Donald Trump.

The national team were set to train in Doha from 5-25 January, before playing Costa Rica in California in February.

US Soccer said in a statement that it was working on alternative arrangements for the training camp.

"We are working with the Qatar Football Association to find an opportunity in the near future for our team to experience Qatar's world-class facilities and hospitality," the statement read.

The 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar.