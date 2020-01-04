Alex Revell: Stevenage coach comes out of retirement

Alex Revell scored 13 goals in 55 games for Stevenage before retiring last summer

Stevenage coach Alex Revell has come out of retirement to sign non-contract terms with League Two's bottom side.

The 36-year-old striker retired at the end of last season, having scored seven times in 43 appearances in 2018-19.

Revell has netted 120 career goals for the likes of Rotherham, Northampton, Leyton Orient and Brighton.

Graham Westley's Stevenage have scored just 15 league goals this term, and Revell was named on the bench for their game against Colchester on Saturday.