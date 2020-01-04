Getafe 0-3 Real Madrid: Raphael Varane and Luka Modric score in win

From the section

Real Madrid's opener was initially awarded to Raphael Varane but then attributed to a David Soria own goal

Real Madrid moved back to the top of La Liga - for a few hours at least - thanks to victory at neighbours Getafe.

Goalkeeper David Soria deflected the ball into his own net as he tried to punch away under pressure from Raphael Varane.

Varane then headed home from Toni Kroos' free-kick - a decision which stood after a long video assistant replay delay to check for offside.

Luka Modric added a third in injury time from Federico Valverde's pass.

Gareth Bale forced Soria into two saves, and had a hand in Modric's late goal, but the Wales forward has not scored for his club since 1 September.

Seventh-placed Getafe had plenty of chances - 15 shots to Real's nine - but rarely properly threatened goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Real go one point above Barcelona, who visit city rivals Espanyol at 20:00 GMT.