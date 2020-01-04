Spanish La Liga
Getafe0Real Madrid3

Getafe 0-3 Real Madrid: Raphael Varane and Luka Modric score in win

Real Madrid's opener
Real Madrid's opener was initially awarded to Raphael Varane but then attributed to a David Soria own goal

Real Madrid moved back to the top of La Liga - for a few hours at least - thanks to victory at neighbours Getafe.

Goalkeeper David Soria deflected the ball into his own net as he tried to punch away under pressure from Raphael Varane.

Varane then headed home from Toni Kroos' free-kick - a decision which stood after a long video assistant replay delay to check for offside.

Luka Modric added a third in injury time from Federico Valverde's pass.

Gareth Bale forced Soria into two saves, and had a hand in Modric's late goal, but the Wales forward has not scored for his club since 1 September.

Seventh-placed Getafe had plenty of chances - 15 shots to Real's nine - but rarely properly threatened goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Real go one point above Barcelona, who visit city rivals Espanyol at 20:00 GMT.

Line-ups

Getafe

  • 13Soria
  • 22SuárezBooked at 39mins
  • 2Dakonam
  • 6Cabrera
  • 12NyomBooked at 34minsSubstituted forNdiayeat 81'minutes
  • 21FajrSubstituted forMolinaat 60'minutes
  • 18Arambarri
  • 20Maksimovic
  • 15Cucurella
  • 7MataSubstituted forPortilloat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Rodríguez

Substitutes

  • 1Chichizola
  • 3Pacheco Antunes
  • 8Portillo
  • 11Ndiaye
  • 16Etxeita
  • 19Molina
  • 24Timor

Real Madrid

  • 13Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Varane
  • 3Militão
  • 23MendyBooked at 90mins
  • 10Modric
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8KroosSubstituted forValverdeat 71'minutes
  • 11Bale
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forJovicat 81'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 22IscoSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Areola
  • 6Nacho
  • 15Valverde
  • 18Jovic
  • 19Odriozola
  • 25Vinícius Júnior
  • 27Rodrygo
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero
Attendance:
15,426

Match Stats

Home TeamGetafeAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home20
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Getafe 0, Real Madrid 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Getafe 0, Real Madrid 3.

Goal!

Goal! Getafe 0, Real Madrid 3. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Valverde following a fast break.

Booking

Francisco Portillo (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Amath Ndiaye (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Damián Suárez (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Casemiro.

Offside, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde tries a through ball, but Luka Jovic is caught offside.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Djené Dakonam.

Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Federico Valverde with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Jovic.

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Amath Ndiaye (Getafe).

Attempt blocked. Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Cucurella with a cross.

Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Getafe. Marc Cucurella tries a through ball, but Ángel Rodríguez is caught offside.

Offside, Getafe. Francisco Portillo tries a through ball, but Jorge Molina is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mauro Arambarri.

Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leandro Cabrera (Getafe).

Booking

Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Luka Jovic (Real Madrid).

Damián Suárez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).

Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Jovic replaces Karim Benzema.

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Amath Ndiaye replaces Allan-Roméo Nyom.

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Francisco Portillo replaces Jaime Mata.

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).

Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.

Attempt missed. Jorge Molina (Getafe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Offside, Real Madrid. Thibaut Courtois tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.

Hand ball by Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).

Offside, Real Madrid. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 4th January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid19117136122440
2Barcelona18123347212639
3Atl Madrid1998222121035
4Sevilla1910542418635
5Real Sociedad189453223931
6Valencia198742925431
7Getafe198652620630
8Ath Bilbao197842013729
9Levante198292629-326
10Villarreal187473125625
11Granada187382425-124
12Osasuna185852524123
13Real Betis186572531-623
14Real Valladolid194961723-621
15Alavés185491928-919
16Eibar1954101829-1119
17Mallorca1843111832-1415
18Celta Vigo1835101528-1314
19Leganés1935111630-1414
20Espanyol1824121234-2210
View full Spanish La Liga table

