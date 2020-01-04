Match ends, Espanyol 2, Barcelona 2.
Espanyol 2-2 Barcelona: Late Wu Lei goal denies Barca derby win
Wu Lei rescued a late point for Espanyol in their derby with La Liga champions Barcelona.
The hosts - who are bottom of the table - took a surprise first-half lead through David Lopez's header.
Barca looked in control thanks to Luis Suarez's first-time finish and Arturo Vidal's header - but they had Frenkie de Jong sent off for two bookings.
Substitute Wu became the first Chinese player to score against Barca when he slotted home from Matias Vargas' pass.
The point takes Barcelona back to the top of the table above Real Madrid - who beat Getafe 3-0 earlier on Saturday - on goal difference.
Espanyol, who have now failed to win a La Liga derby against Barcelona in their past 21 attempts, were much improved from recent weeks in their first game under Abelardo, who is their third manager of the season.
They deservedly led at the break but Barcelona appeared to be cruising towards victory when Suarez poked home Jordi Alba's cross and then crossed for Vidal to head home.
Suarez, who turns 33 this month, has been involved in Barcelona's past 10 La Liga goals.
But a De Jong mistake ultimately cost Barcelona. The Dutch youngster gave away possession to Jonathan Calleri and fouled him while trying to win the ball back, getting a second booking and a first career red card.
And substitute Wu made them pay when he finished with two minutes to go.
Barcelona were hanging on after that but saw out the draw to ensure they have not lost a derby in the league since 2009.
Line-ups
Espanyol
- 13López
- 16López RodríguezBooked at 35mins
- 5Gomes Pereira
- 20Bernardo
- 17Vilá
- 34GómezSubstituted forVargasat 62'minutes
- 15LópezSubstituted forIturraspeat 67'minutes
- 21RocaBooked at 62mins
- 14MelendoSubstituted forWuat 74'minutes
- 12Calleri
- 10Darder
Substitutes
- 1Prieto
- 3Pedrosa
- 6López
- 7Wu
- 8Iturraspe
- 22Vargas
- 31Campuzano
Barcelona
- 13Murara Neto
- 20Roberto
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 18Alba
- 4RakiticSubstituted forVidalat 45'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 21de JongBooked at 75mins
- 10Messi
- 9Suárez
- 17GriezmannSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 22Vidal
- 23Umtiti
- 24Firpo
- 26Peña
- 27Pérez
- 31Fati
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- Attendance:
- 33,562
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away11
