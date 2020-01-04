Jersey Bulls beat Cove 1-0 to win 21st successive league game

Jersey Bulls have recorded 11 successive clean sheets in the league

A 55th minute Fraser Barlow goal was enough to secure Jersey Bulls' 21st league win as they won 1-0 at Cove to maintain their 100% winning record.

Karl Hinds had a first-half goal disallowed for offside as the islanders had a smoother journey than their last game, where they arrived three minutes before they were due to kick off.

Barlow broke the deadlock with a classy finish as the Bulls dominated the game.

Jersey have not conceded a league goal since 5 October - a run of 11 games.

The islanders have 63 points this season and are 29 points clear at the top of the Combined Counties League Division One in their first season of existence.