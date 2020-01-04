Jersey Bulls beat Cove 1-0 to win 21st successive league game
A 55th minute Fraser Barlow goal was enough to secure Jersey Bulls' 21st league win as they won 1-0 at Cove to maintain their 100% winning record.
Karl Hinds had a first-half goal disallowed for offside as the islanders had a smoother journey than their last game, where they arrived three minutes before they were due to kick off.
Barlow broke the deadlock with a classy finish as the Bulls dominated the game.
Jersey have not conceded a league goal since 5 October - a run of 11 games.
The islanders have 63 points this season and are 29 points clear at the top of the Combined Counties League Division One in their first season of existence.
|Jersey Bulls' winning start to the league season
|3 August: Beat Ash United 3-0 (h)
|14 August: Beat Deportivo Galicia 6-0 (a)
|17 August: Beat Godalming Town 5-0 (a)
|25 August: Beat Fleet Spurs 4-0 (h)
|26 August: Beat Westside 1-0 (a)
|7 September: Beat Bagshot 7-1 (h)
|14 September: Beat Kensington and Ealing Borough 5-1 (a)
|21 September: Beat Eversley & California 5-1 (h)
|28 September: Beat AFC Hayes 2-1 (a)
|5 October: Beat Sandhurst Town 4-1 (h)
|12 October: Beat British Airways 4-0 (a)
|19 October: Beat Walton and Hersham 1-0 (h)
|2 November: Beat Dorking Wanderers Reserves 5-0 (h)
|9 November: Beat Bedfont and Feltham 3-0 (a)
|16 November: Beat Epsom and Ewell 2-0 (h)
|23 November: Beat Cove 7-0 (h)
|30 November: Beat Farnham Town 4-0 (h)
|7 December: Beat Tooting Bec 1-0 (a)
|14 December: Beat Godalming Town 2-0 (h)
|28 December: Beat Farnham Town 2-0 (a)
|4 January: Beat Cove 1-0 (a)