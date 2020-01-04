Irish Cup fifth round: Glentoran survive scare to edge Portadown on penalties

Media playback is not supported on this device Glens spot on against battling Ports

Glentoran survived a major scare in the Irish Cup fifth round as they edged past Portadown 5-4 on penalties after the game ended 2-2 after extra-time.

Lee Bonis put Portadown ahead but Hrvoje Plum equalised with a penalty in added time, before Liam McKenna and Jonny Frazer traded extra-time goals.

Gavin Peers scored the decisive spot-kick in the shootout at the Oval.

Jamie Glackin and Eoin Bradley scored as Coleraine won 2-0 at Glenavon as top scorers Larne beat Belfast Celtic 8-0.

Bonis's 41st-minute strike appeared to be enough to ensure progression into the sixth round for Championship leaders Portadown but there was late drama as referee Lee Tavinder adjudged that Paul Finnegan fouled Jonny Frazer in the area and Plum converted from the spot.

McKenna put the visitors in front early in extra-time but Frazer replied soon after as the tension continued with the tie going to penalties.

Adam Salley and McKenna struck the woodwork for Portadown, while Ports goalkeeper Bobby Edwards made saves from Navid Nasseri and debutant Ciaran O'Connor.

Chris Crane blazed over the top for Portadown, with central defender Peers slotting home the decisive penalty for the relieved Glens.

James McLaughlin and Sammy Clingan vie for possession during Coleraine's 2-0 win over Glenavon

The tie of the round pitted Premiership big guns Glenavon and Coleraine at Mourneview Park, with Glackin's first-half strike and Bradley's goal in the second half securing victory for the Bannsiders.

Both sides squandered a series of other chances as Glenavon's disappointing season continued with a defeat in Rhys Marshall's final game for the mid-Ulster outfit.

In the other all-Premiership tie of the day, Michael Carvill grabbed a last-gasp winner four minutes into injury-time to give Dungannon Swifts a 3-2 victory over fellow Premiership strugglers Institute at the Brandywell.

Rhyss Campbell gave Swifts an early lead, but Gareth Brown levelled prior to half-time. Ben Gallagher nudged Dungannon in front on 73 minutes but Cormac Burke restored parity five minutes later, before Carvill's vital late intervention.

Martin Donnelly and David McDaid were both on target twice as Larne eased past Belfast Celtic at Inver Park, Albert Watson, Conor McKendry, Sean Graham and Harry Flowers also netting for Tiernan Lynch's men.

Cliftonville players gather around Thomas Maguire after he netted his second goal

Thomas Maguire grabbed a double in Cliftonville's 6-0 demolition of Mid-Ulster League outfit Hanover at Solitude - Aaron Donnelly, Joe Gormley, Ronan Doherty and Ryan Curran the other goalscorers for the rampant Reds.

Philip Lowry's two goals, plus another from David Cushley, clinched a comfortable 3-0 win for cup holders Crusaders at home to Dundela, with second-half strikes from Declan Carville and Cathair Friel sealing a 2-0 triumph for Ballymena United over Northern Amateur League side Crumlin Star at the Showgrounds.

Alan O'Sullivan was the hat-trick hero in Warrenpoint Town's 3-1 win over PSNI at Milltown, Aaron Cochrane grabbing a consolation.

Mark Surgenor, Daniel Kelly and Lloyd Anderson found the net in Carrick Rangers' 3-1 win at Ards, for whom Michael McLellan scored.

Crusaders' Philip Lowry shields the ball from Dundela defender Michael Kerr at Seaview

Last year's beaten finalists Ballinamallard United eased past Dollingstown 1-0 thanks to Nathan Cashel's strike a minute before half-time and Ballyclare Comrades took a 2-1 comeback win over fellow Championship club H&W Welders, with goals from Lukasz Adamczyk and Adam Gray in added time. Matthew Ferguson had given Welders a first-half lead.

Darren King, Stefan Lavery and Adam Foley were on target in Newry City's 3-1 win over Bangor, while Banbridge Town beat East Belfast 5-4 on penalties after their match ended 2-2 after extra-time.

Knockbreda also required extra-time to see off Dergview 3-2 and Rathfriland Rangers caused an upset with a 2-1 success over Championship side Loughgall at Lakeview Park.