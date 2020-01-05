Irish Cup fifth round: Five things we noticed

Hrvoje Plum scored penalties in regulation time and the shootout as Glentoran edged Portadown

There' is always a temptation to over-hype one of the most keenly anticipated days on the Irish football calendar.

This year, however, the Irish Cup fifth round lived up to the billing on a hugely dramatic day that had a little bit of everything.

Now that we've had time to digest all the action, here are five things we noticed.

Queen's topple Blues in historic Dub scalp

Media playback is not supported on this device Queen's University stun Linfield in Irish Cup

The result that shook the Irish Cup.

The students beat the masters.

A lot of lower-league teams dream about claiming the biggest scalp. Queen's University went ahead and did it, beating Linfield 2-1 at The Dub to send the record 43-time winners crashing out of the cup.

Linfield haven't had it all their own way recently, but Queen's made sure they had it their way on Saturday, turning down the opportunity to play at Windsor Park in favour of making the Blues come to their own patch on the Upper Malone Road.

And anyone who watched the game will tell you: Queen's were good value for their win. Matty Hughes gave Linfield debutant Ethan Boyle plenty of headaches while Peter Thompson's defence stood firm in the face of sustained Blues pressure in the early stages.

Reward for their endeavour arrived after 37 minutes for the hosts as Marc McKenna drilled a fine shot past Rohan Ferguson.

A lesser side would have allowed their heads to drop after Shayne Lavery's equaliser, but not Queen's, as Jonah Mitchell converted a penalty after Mark Stafford's handball to give the university a famous win.

Jubilation for them, a grim post-mortem for David Healy's side. Glentoran will travel to the Dub in the next round. Judging by Saturday's result, they will not be looking forward to it.

European qualification a factor

Media playback is not supported on this device Glenavon v Coleraine

With no European play-off and only three European places up for grabs as opposed to the usual four, the Irish Cup has taken on even greater significance this term.

With only the top two in the Irish Premiership and Irish Cup winners guaranteed European football, it was interesting to see Crusaders virtually at full-strength for the visit of Dundela to Seaview.

Likewise, Cliftonville and Glentoran fielded strong teams at home to Hanover and Portadown, while Linfield and Coleraine had most of their big guns out too.

If the league table finished as it is currently, Cliftonville and Linfield would have European football to look forward to, leaving the other three title contenders - Coleraine, Glentoran and Crusaders - determined to have something to show for their endeavours this season.

With Linfield out of the cup and Glentoran having to travel to the Blues' tormentors, things could get very interesting as we approach the business end of the season.

Penalties dominate Oval thriller as Glens and Ports renew rivalry

Media playback is not supported on this device Glens spot on against battling Ports

There was no shortage of penalty drama at The Oval.

Lee Bonis' first-half goal looked as though it was going to be enough to send Portadown through the expense of Glentoran.

But while Glens hopes faded, Jonny Frazer wasn't prepared to let go as he tore through the Ports defence. Paul Finnegan stuck out a leg, Frazer went down and Lee Tavinder pointed to the spot.

Up stepped a nerveless Hrvoje Plum, who sent Bobby Edwards the wrong way to force extra-time.

The Ports thought they'd won it again when Liam McKenna scored in the second minute of ET only for Glentoran to hit straight back through Frazer.

The penalty shootout was not for the faint of heart but Gavin Peers was up to the task, scoring his sudden-death spot-kick to break Portadown hearts.

And as though Glentoran haven't had enough drama, they're off to the Dub next. Should be fun.

Dungannon leave it late to clinch much-needed win

Kris Lindsay's Dungannon Swifts recovered from a terrible Christmas to beat Institute at the Brandywell

Dungannon Swifts supporters haven't had much to shout about recently.

But after three miserable league results and a couple of coaching staff departures over Christmas, the Swifts found consolation in the cup, edging a ding-dong five-goal battle at the Brandywell at Institute's expense.

Rhyss Campbell got the Swifts up and running after seven minutes before 'Stute hit back through Gareth Brown.

It looked as though Kris Lindsay would be left frustrated once more when Cormac Burke scored just five minutes after Ben Gallagher had restored Dungannon's lead.

But Michael Carvill proved to be the hero, scoring the winner in the dying embers to give Dungannon their first away win since August, which also happened to be a 3-2 win over Institute.

Who will make a run at it this year?

Media playback is not supported on this device Irish Cup holders Crusaders ease past Dundela

While eyes were inevitably drawn to Queen's hosting Glentoran, the sixth-round draw opened up the possibility of one or two clubs outside the 'big six' making a run towards the final.

Last year, Ballinamallard United and Warrenpoint Town made it to the final and semi-final respectively.

Both of those sides remain in this year's competition, while the draw has also handed a favourable tie to Dungannon (home to Newry City).

Ballyclare Comrades beating Larne is not out of the question while Carrick Rangers, who have exceeded expectations this season, will fancy their chances of upsetting Crusaders at Taylor's Avenue.

Speaking of Carrick, not since their famous '76 triumph over Linfield has a genuine underdog conquered the Irish Cup. It has to happen again at some point - why not this year?