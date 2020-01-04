Irish Cup: Queen's University rewarded with Glentoran tie
Queen's University have been drawn against Glentoran in the sixth round of the Irish Cup after beating Linfield 2-1.
The students stunned the Blues at the Dub, and will host a Glentoran side who edged out Portadown on penalties.
Holders Crusaders will travel to Carrick Rangers, while Ballyclare Comrades will host Larne in an east-Antrim derby.
The sixth-round ties will be played Saturday 1 February.
Irish Premiership leaders Cliftonville will be heavy favourites against amateur outfit Rathfriland Rangers, while Coleraine will also be backed to reach the quarter-finals after being drawn at home to Banbridge Town.
Warrenpoint Town will host Ballymena United in the other all-Premiership encounter, with Dungannon Swifts drawn against Newry City in what should be a keenly-contested game.
Ballinamallard, last year's beaten finalists, will travel to Knockbreda in the other last-16 fixture.
|Irish Cup sixth round draw
|Carrick Rangers
|v
|Crusaders
|Ballyclare Comrades
|v
|Larne
|Queen's University
|v
|Glentoran
|Dungannon Swifts
|v
|Newry City
|Warrenpoint Town
|v
|Ballymena United
|Cliftonville
|v
|Rathfriland Rangers
|Coleraine
|v
|Banbridge Town
|Knockbreda
|v
|Ballinamallard United