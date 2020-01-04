Sam Gallagher: Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray tells striker to 'listen more'

Sam Gallagher has scored three times in 26 games for Blackburn but has not netted since November

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has criticised striker Sam Gallagher's positioning and says the 24-year-old "has to start listening more".

Gallagher, who has not scored in eight games, missed several key chances as Rovers lost at 10-man Birmingham City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

"At this moment in time, I fear for him. He has to score goals," Mowbray told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"He works hard every game. You can't ever hold that against Sam."

Mowbray added: "He has to put himself in better positions. In the first half, there was a tidal wave of crosses coming in the box and he's 6ft 5in - he should be heading them in to the net, yet he's always underneath them.

"He's always running past the near post. He has to start listening a bit more, of where he should be going to score goals, because the ammunition for him was good and ultimately he didn't get on the score sheet."

Gallagher signed for Rovers from Southampton on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee in July 2019.