Women's Super League: Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
-
- From the section Women's Football
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal Women
|11
|10
|0
|1
|31
|5
|26
|30
|2
|Man City Women
|12
|10
|0
|2
|31
|5
|26
|30
|3
|Chelsea Women
|10
|8
|2
|0
|24
|6
|18
|26
|4
|Man Utd Women
|10
|5
|0
|5
|16
|8
|8
|15
|5
|Everton Women
|10
|5
|0
|5
|14
|14
|0
|15
|6
|Reading Women
|10
|4
|2
|4
|16
|20
|-4
|14
|7
|Tottenham Women
|11
|4
|1
|6
|10
|18
|-8
|13
|8
|West Ham Women
|9
|3
|1
|5
|12
|19
|-7
|10
|9
|Brighton Women
|11
|2
|3
|6
|8
|22
|-14
|9
|10
|B'ham City Women
|9
|2
|1
|6
|5
|17
|-12
|7
|11
|Bristol City Women
|10
|1
|3
|6
|7
|30
|-23
|6
|12
|Liverpool Women
|11
|0
|3
|8
|3
|13
|-10
|3
