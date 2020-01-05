Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Motherwell, Hearts, Euro 2020 play-offs

Brighton veteran Glenn Murray has emerged as a stopgap striker option for Celtic, with Nottingham Forest also interested in the 35-year-old. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

Scottish FA chiefs will demand all Premiership games are cancelled before Scotland's crucial Euro play-off in March. (Sunday Mail)

Bristol City have stepped their interest in Motherwell forward James Scott, having monitored the Scotland under-21 cap for the past year. (Sunday Mail)

Owner Ann Budge has confirmed the final bill for Hearts' new main stand is likely to reach a whopping £22.5m - almost double the original budget for the project. (Sun)

Hearts are set to offer frozen out central defender Jack Hendry an escape route from Celtic. (Sun)

Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed has slapped in a transfer request to his club Zamalek in a bid to try and force through a move to Rangers. (Sun)

Hearts are preparing to appoint the Hannover 96 goalkeeping coach Jorg Sievers as manager Daniel Stendel's assistant. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Almost 20 months since the Scottish FA's compliance officer hit Rangers with two charges concerning their application for a licence to play in Europe in 2011-12, the ruling body continues to do nothing to take matters forward. (Herald)

Rangers' top scorer Alfredo Morelos is due to miss three games because of his Celtic Park red card and Scottish FA compliance officer Clare Whyte has not ruled out filing a further notice of complaint against the striker. (Sun)

Jack Ross should be targeting a top-four finish for Hibs if he can bring Sunderland duo Marc McNulty and Dylan McGeouch back to Easter Road this month, says former manager John Hughes. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

Dundee power brokers Tim Keyes and John Nelsm have issued a promise to start the construction of a new stadium this year. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

Celtic look to have beaten off a host of top English clubs to sign 15-year-old prospect Bruno Davidson from Edinburgh boys' club Hutchison Vale. (Sunday Express, print edition)

West Ham have an option to terminate newly-appointed manager David Moyes' contract at the end of this season. (Daily Star)

Former Celtic manager Ronny Deila is being linked with a shock move to take charge of New York City FC. (Sun)