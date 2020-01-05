Rangers Women recruit Northern Ireland midfielder Megan Bell

Megan Bell is the latest winter signing for Rangers Women

Rangers Women have signed Northern Ireland midfielder Megan Bell on a two-year professional contract.

The 18-year-old joins from Durham Women, who play in the FA Women's Championship, the second tier of the English game.

The former Linfield Ladies player has six senior caps.

"Despite her young age, Megan has had plenty of invaluable experiences in football," said Rangers' women's and girls football manager Amy McDonald.

"She has an eye for goal, which is a great thing for a midfielder to have and we are happy that she has chosen Rangers, and the project that we embarking on, as the best place for her to continue her development."

Goalkeepers Jenna Fife and Megan Cunningham and midfielders Demi Vance and Kirsten Reilly were all signed last month.