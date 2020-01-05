Women's Super League: Arsenal maintain lead; Sam Kerr helps Chelsea to win

Jordan Nobbs (left) celebrates scoring Arsenal's second goal in their win against Birmingham

Arsenal continued their fine league form as they beat Birmingham City to maintain their three-point gap at the top of the Women's Super League table.

Elsewhere, Australia international Sam Kerr helped Chelsea to victory over Reading on her debut for the club.

Second-placed Manchester City beat Tottenham, while Bristol City defeated Manchester United for their first win.

Liverpool fell to the bottom of the table after the Robins won and they lost away at Brighton & Hove Albion.

While the Reds remain winless after 11 matches, Arsenal have now taken maximum points from their past seven games in the top flight to stay in control of the title race.

Gunners captain Kim Little put them ahead early on against Blues, heading home Vivianne Miedema's cross, and the hosts doubled their lead soon after.

Leah Williamson put a long ball into the box for Jordan Nobbs to half-volley over the goalkeeper as they went 2-0 up within 23 minutes.

Despite a valiant display in the second half, Birmingham could not force a breakthrough and were defeated in their first game of 2020.

The day's fixtures were a game short after West Ham's match against Everton was postponed on Friday following an outbreak of flu within the Hammers' camp.

Kerr in the thick of it on Chelsea debut

It was an eventful day for Chelsea striker Kerr as she made her first appearance since joining the Blues in November.

Despite not getting herself on the scoresheet, the Australian was heavily involved in the action on her debut, which kept the hosts in touch with leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City.

It was almost a dream start for Kerr after she was played through on goal in the second minute against Reading, but she fired over the bar when one-on-one with Royals keeper Grace Moloney.

After the hosts had gone a goal down - England midfielder Fara Williams firing home from inside the box - Kerr was on the receiving end of a challenge with Maloney which saw the visiting keeper sent off.

Once again through on goal, the former Chicago Red Stars and Perth Glory forward was scythed down by Moloney and received a lengthy spell of treatment to her shoulder in the aftermath.

Kerr was clear to continue, however, and just before the brea, she backheeled Beth England through to level for the home side past substitute keeper Rachael Laws.

In the second half, Kerr fired a shot straight at Laws which rebounded into the path of Guro Reiten, who volleyed home from outside the box.

Erin Cuthbert's close-range finish eventually wrapped up a comfortable 3-1 victory for Chelsea.

Bristol City hold on to end losing run

As afternoons go, it's difficult to top Ebony Salmon's and Bristol City's as they travelled to Leigh Sport Village to face Manchester United.

Eighteen-year-old Salmon left United last year having never made an appearance for the club, but she came back to haunt them on Sunday.

The forward brightened up a quiet start when, in the 36th minute, she scored the only goal of the game after beating United defender Abbie McManus to fire through the legs of goalkeeper Mary Earps.

That goal in the day's early kick-off lifted Bristol City off the bottom of the Women's Super League table and also helped them record their first league win since March 2019, when they defeated Everton.

Not a bad day at the office for Tanya Oxtoby's side.

