Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to play for AC Milan against Sampdoria

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic won the Serie A Golden Boot in his last season in Italy, netting 28 times for Milan in 2011-12

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could make his comeback to European football in Monday's Serie A game between AC Milan and Sampdoria.

The 38-year-old Swedish striker has signed a six-month contract with Milan - a club he played for between 2010 and 2012 - after leaving LA Galaxy.

Ibrahimovic has scored 122 Serie A goals for Inter Milan, Juventus and Milan, who are 11th in the league.

He has been named in Stefano Pioli's squad for Monday's game at San Siro.

Ibrahimovic scored in a training-ground friendly against lower league Rhodense on Friday, which Milan won 9-0.

Meanwhile, vandals in his home city Malmo have toppled a statue of the player because he invested in another Swedish club, Hammarby, last year.

There are six games in Serie A on Monday because 6 January - the Epiphany - is a public holiday in Italy.

Champions Juventus host Cagliari at 14:00 GMT, with leaders Inter Milan going to Napoli at 19:45.

You can follow a live text commentary of Ibrahimovic's return and Juve's game on the BBC Sport website and app at 14:00.

