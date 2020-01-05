FA Cup round-up: Derby beat Crystal Palace but Middlesbrough force Spurs replay

Lucas Moura had more shots than any other Tottenham player against Middlesbrough

Championship side Derby knocked Crystal Palace out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win as Middlesbrough forced a third-round replay against Tottenham.

Chris Martin scored the Rams' only goal with Wayne Rooney going close to doubling their lead late on against the Premier League side.

Lucas Moura saved Spurs from a cup upset against Middlesbrough, equalising midway through the first half to salvage a 1-1 draw.

Ashley Fletcher had given the hosts - who are 16th in the Championship - the lead at Riverside Stadium.

Eight-time FA Cup winners Chelsea eased into the fourth-round draw with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Callum Hudson-Odoi put Frank Lampard's side ahead after only six minutes before Forest - fourth in the Championship - had a penalty decision reversed by the video assistant referee (VAR). Ross Barkley added a second for the Blues just after the half-hour mark.

AFC Fylde, the lowest-ranked team in the third round, fell to a 2-1 defeat by Premier League outfit Sheffield United but it was a performance that defied their non-league status.

The Blades took the lead inside eight minutes through Callum Robinson but it took until the hour mark for them to get a second through Leon Clarke. Jordan Williams pulled a goal back for the Coasters with a clever lob over the head of Dean Henderson, who had replaced the injured Michael Verrips.

QPR thrashed Swansea 5-1 with Jordan Hugill scoring two first-half goals for the hosts. Bright Osayi-Samuel, Lee Wallace and Josh Scowen also scored for Mark Warburton's side with substitute George Byers bagging a consolation for the Swans.

Elsewhere, Kenneth Zohore scored the only goal as West Brom knocked Championship rivals Charlton out while Barnsley defeated Crewe 3-1.

Northampton beat Burton 4-2 but Bristol Rovers and Coventry will meet again after seeing out a 2-2 draw, with Rovers captain Tony Craig scoring an own goal after giving his side the lead.

Monday's fourth-round draw will be on BBC One and the BBC Sport website from 19:30 GMT, before the Arsenal versus Leeds United tie.