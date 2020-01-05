Quiz: Name 11 footballers playing into a fourth decade

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Rochdale 1-1 Newcastle United highlights

Who says football is a young man's game?

Aaron Wilbraham proved in the FA Cup on Saturday that there is still a place for veterans.

The 40-year-old striker, who scored an equaliser for Rochdale against Newcastle in the FA Cup third round, is part of a select group of footballers who have been active professionals over the four most recent decades - the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

This is not an exhaustive list, and most of these players are still waiting to make their first appearance of the 2020s because of close seasons and winter breaks, but we have identified 11 players - minus Wilbraham, of course.

Can you name them? You've got three minutes...