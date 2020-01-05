ESA Linas Montlhery 0-6 Paris Saint Germain

French Coupe de France
Adil Aouchiche
Adil Aouchiche scored his first goal for PSG against ESA Linas-Montlhery

Paris St-Germain cruised to a 6-0 win over sixth-tier ESA Linas-Montlhery in the French Cup - and their opponents were understandably star-struck.

The amateur club's players are almost entirely diehard PSG fans and the draw handed them a once-in-a-lifetime chance to face some of their heroes.

Linas-Montlhery coach Stephane Cabrelli is even a PSG season-ticket holder.

"I am 52 years old; I have been going to the Parc des Princes since I was six," Cabrelli said.

"The players I support all year round, playing against them, it's obviously a little bizarre."

His team take their name from Linas and Montlhery, neighbouring towns in the southern outskirts of Paris that have a combined population of just 7,000.

The club are so far down the down French football pyramid they do not have a page on Wikipedia and included a plumber and a pharmacist in their side.

The Linas-Montlhery defence was not breached until the 30th minute when 17-year-old midfielder Adil Aouchiche opened the scoring for PSG.

Edinson Cavani then struck either side of half-time for the Ligue 1 champions before Pablo Sarabia notched two goals of his own.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting rounded off the scoring for Thomas Tuchel's side three minutes from full-time.

Line-ups

ESA Linas Montlhery

  • 1Lutumba
  • 2Tchabo
  • 5Tsota
  • 4Diallo
  • 3Kouassi
  • 6Roca
  • 7Kanouté
  • 8Gbobouo
  • 10DuvalSubstituted forMilongoat 80'minutes
  • 11CisseSubstituted forEl Gachbourat 73'minutes
  • 9LenoSubstituted forMejriat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12El Gachbour
  • 13Bathily
  • 14Bervin
  • 15Mejri
  • 16Remy
  • 17Milongo
  • 18Madureira

PSG

  • 1Rico
  • 2Dagba
  • 5Kouassi
  • 4Kehrer
  • 3KurzawaSubstituted forMeunierat 73'minutes
  • 6HerreraSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 65'minutes
  • 8ParedesSubstituted forGueyeat 73'minutes
  • 7Sarabia
  • 10Draxler
  • 11Aouchiche
  • 9Cavani

Substitutes

  • 12Meunier
  • 13Gueye
  • 14Di María
  • 15Marquinhos
  • 16Verratti
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 18Bulka
Referee:
Frank Schneider

Match Stats

Home TeamESA Linas MontlheryAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home8
Away28
Shots on Target
Home3
Away16
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away10

