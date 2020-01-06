Hans Tilkowski: Sir Geoff Hurst pays tribute after West Germany keeper dies aged 84

From the section

Hans Tilkowski won 39 caps for West Germany between 1957-1967

England's 1966 World Cup hero Sir Geoff Hurst has paid tribute to former West Germany goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski, who died on Sunday at the age of 84.

Hurst scored a hat-trick past Tilkowski to help England win the final 4-2 at Wembley.

The keeper also won the DFB Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup with former club Borussia Dortmund.

"Terrific player for his club, Borussia Dortmund, and country and a very fine man," Hurst tweeted.

"I very much enjoyed the time we spent together over the years."

Tilkowksi, who played for Westfalia Herne before moving on to play for Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt, won 39 caps for his country.

He subsequently managed several clubs, including Werder Bremen, Nuremberg and AEK Athens.

Borussia Dortmund president Dr Reinhard Rauball added: "German football is losing an internationally well-respected athlete.

"With Borussia Dortmund, he made football history when he was in the first German team to win a European trophy in 1966 against Liverpool."