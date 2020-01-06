Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Kilmarnock, Lafferty, Tierney, Christie

Kyle Lafferty has ruled out a return to Heart of Midlothian, with the 32-year-old Northern Ireland striker looking to continue his career abroad after helping Sarpsborg 08 escape relegation during his now expired short-term contract with the Norwegian top-flight club. (The Scotsman)

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has promised the Ibrox club will not be making any panic buys during January as they look to challenge reigning champions Celtic and is poised to offload at least six players during the transfer window. (Scottish Sun)

Manchester City have signed 17-year-old Scotland youth winger Liam Smith from Kilmarnock for a fee of £200,000 amid rival interest from clubs including Liverpool and Rangers. (Daily Mail)

Kilmarnock's Jamie MacDonald admits his loan spell with Alloa Athletic could be cut short by the Scottish Premiership club's new manager, Alex Dyer, but says he is perfectly happy with the Championship outfit if the Scotland assistant decides to stick with on-loan Juventus goalkeeper Laurentiu Bransecu. (The Herald)

Canada winger Fraser Aird has been offered the chance to resurrect his career with former United States forward Landon Donovan's new club, San Diego Loyal, after being sacked by League Two leaders Cove Rangers despite issuing an apology after he was pictured making gestures towards Celtic supporters while in the Rangers fans' section during last month's Old Firm derby. (Daily Record)

Anti-racism group Nil By Mouth has urged Celtic and Rangers to come together and condemn sectarian abuse after Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos was subjected to the abuse on Mitchell Street in footage that emerged on social media this month. (The Herald)

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy has described the Scottish FA's decision to cite Ryan Christie for grabbing the genitals of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos as "crazy" and revealed he will be astonished if the Scotland midfielder is punished. (The National)

Assistant manager John Kennedy believes Ryan Christie should be ready to return in "a matter of weeks" after the Celtic midfielder had groin surgery following December's defeat by Rangers. (Daily Record)

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney faces a race against time to be fit for Scotland's Nations League play-off semi-final against Israel in March after dislocating his shoulder in a game against West Ham United last month. (The Herald)