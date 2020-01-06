'They'll be walking in like Conor McGregor' - jubilant Queen's boss Peter Thompson praises players

Thompson celebrates with his players and coaching staff after the match

Queen's University manager Peter Thompson has described the reaction to his side's shock Irish Cup victory over Linfield as "absolutely crazy".

The Championship side caused one of the biggest upsets in the competition's history by beating the Premiership champions 2-1 at The Dub on Saturday.

Thompson spoke of his pride in his players and joked about the challenge of bringing them back down to earth.

"I'm still on cloud nine to be honest," he said on Good Morning Ulster.

"It was a momentous, magnificent and wonderful day. Sunday was perhaps the most glorious and enjoyable hangover I have had in my life.

"I'm really proud to be the Queen's manager and really proud of the players. Social media went absolutely crazy after the game and some of the memes that were coming out were hilarious.

"It's going to be difficult getting the players' feet back on the ground for Tuesday night's training - some of them might swagger in like Conor McGregor.

"But don't worry, I will keep them grounded and we will prepare as normal for our next league game on Saturday."

'Going back into school will be interesting'

Thompson played for Queen's for 11 years before taking over as manager in 2013

It was back to the day-job for schoolteacher Thompson on Monday, with the 38-year-old saying he was expecting a mixed reaction from his pupils.

Thompson teaches in Hazelwood Integrated College in north Belfast and explained that, given the school's catchment area, he will have upset a few students while pleasing some at the same time.

"We take students from all sides of the community and we have a lot of students from the Greater Shankill area, where there is a big Linfield fan base," he continued.

"They were telling me before Christmas that we were going to get hammered so I will be walking down the corridors loving life.

"We also have a lot of Crusaders and Cliftonville fans who will love me, but the others will be ignoring me."

The match went 'according to plan'

Marc McKenna opened the scoring for Queen's with a superb strike

Reflecting on Saturday's 2-1 win over Linfield, who hold the record for the most ever Irish Cup successes, Thompson said his team fully deserved their victory.

The hugely impressive student side, currently seventh in the Championship, took a half-time lead through Marc McKenna and won it with a Jonah Mitchell penalty 15 minutes from time after Blues sub Shayne Lavery had equalised.

"Believe it or not I was very calm throughout the match. In fact I felt it went very much to plan for us," he said.

"It was great to see how all the media pictures and reports concentrated on our goalscorers because it was our attacking play that won the game for us.

"It wasn't as if we were 'parking the bus'. We took it to the Blues and I'm very proud of that."

While Saturday's result brought joy for Queen's, who will host Glentoran in the sixth round, Linfield boss David Healy has faced major criticism from Blues supporters.

Thompson, however, had kind words for Northern Ireland's record goalscorer.

"I know David and he is a gentleman," the Queen's manager added.

"He came to me after the match, we embraced and he said 'well done' and I would expect nothing else. David is a class act on and off the pitch."