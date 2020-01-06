Jayden Mitchell-Lawson: Bristol Rovers sign Derby County winger on loan

Jayden Mitchell-Lawson made his Rams first-team debut under Frank Lampard last season

League One side Bristol Rovers have signed Derby County winger Jayden Mitchell-Lawson on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old made his Rams debut as a substitute in the Championship against Stoke City last season and also came off the bench in the League Cup against Nottingham Forest this term.

Mitchell-Lawson started his career with Swindon Town and joined Derby in 2016.

"Jayden is an exciting talent," Rovers boss Ben Garner told the club website.

"He is a player I have watched over the last 18 months and the recruitment team have also done a lot of homework on him."