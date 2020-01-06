Greenock Morton invite blocked Twitter followers into club

Morton defeated Arbroath on Saturday but remain ninth in the Scottish Championship

Morton have invited online trolls who have been blocked from their Twitter account into the club to discuss their grievances.

A statement was released on Sunday night criticising personal attacks and abuse made by supporters on staff.

The Greenock side sit second bottom of the Scottish Championship despite beating Arbroath on Saturday.

"I've always believed that face to face dialogue can sort many things," chief executive Dave Mackinnon said.

"I would welcome anyone who has been blocked to come in and talk through the reasons and see if we can move forward as the last thing I want to do as CEO is create division. Additionally, I offer the same opportunity for any supporter to do the same.

"Whilst banter and opinion are what makes this game we all love such a major part of our lives, online personal attacks have no place in society or, indeed, our social media platforms."