Nottingham Forest v Reading (Wed)

Adama Diakhaby has joined Nottingham Forest on loan until the end of the season

Winger Adama Diakhaby is set to make his Nottingham Forest debut against Reading after joining on loan from Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

Boss Sabri Lamouchi has no new injury concerns but is without Jack Robinson, who has left for Sheffield United.

Reading are expected to go with an unchanged squad following Saturday's defeat by Millwall.

Andy Yiadom and Lucas Joao remain long-term absentees for the Royals, who lost for the first time in eight games.

Reading manager Mark Bowen told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"We'll know about them, having played them only last week, and vice-versa.

"You look at how you can surprise them and combat the threats they will bring as you approach it as a fresh challenge.

"This is a mental game more than anything to make sure we clear our minds and get the bad vibes out of defeat by Millwall on Saturday.

"We need to get that confidence back to go again and do ourselves justice."

Match facts