Women's FA Cup: Manchester derby among 16 fourth-round ties
Holders Manchester City will travel to local rivals Manchester United in the Women's FA Cup fourth round.
That local derby is one of two all-top-flight ties, along with record 14-time winners Arsenal's trip to West Ham.
The 23 Women's Super League and Championship sides enter the competition in the fourth round, along with the winners of the nine third-round ties from the lower leagues.
The fourth-round games are scheduled to be played on Sunday, 26 January.
The fourth-round draw in full
West Ham v Arsenal
Manchester United v Manchester City
Lewes v Billericay Town or Actonians
Charlton Athletic v Chelsea
Everton v London Bees
Burnley v Leicester City
Sheffield United v Birmingham City
London City Lionesses v Reading
Bristol City v Durham
Tottenham Hotspur v Barnsley
Huddersfield Town v Ipswich Town
Southampton FC Women v Coventry United
Southampton Women's FC v Crystal Palace
AFC Fylde or Sunderland v Watford
Liverpool v Blackburn Rovers
Aston Villa v Brighton
