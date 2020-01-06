Women's FA Cup: Manchester derby among 16 fourth-round ties

Manchester City lifted the Women's FA Cup at Wembley in May 2019

Holders Manchester City will travel to local rivals Manchester United in the Women's FA Cup fourth round.

That local derby is one of two all-top-flight ties, along with record 14-time winners Arsenal's trip to West Ham.

The 23 Women's Super League and Championship sides enter the competition in the fourth round, along with the winners of the nine third-round ties from the lower leagues.

The fourth-round games are scheduled to be played on Sunday, 26 January.

More to follow.

The fourth-round draw in full

West Ham v Arsenal

Manchester United v Manchester City

Lewes v Billericay Town or Actonians

Charlton Athletic v Chelsea

Everton v London Bees

Burnley v Leicester City

Sheffield United v Birmingham City

London City Lionesses v Reading

Bristol City v Durham

Tottenham Hotspur v Barnsley

Huddersfield Town v Ipswich Town

Southampton FC Women v Coventry United

Southampton Women's FC v Crystal Palace

AFC Fylde or Sunderland v Watford

Liverpool v Blackburn Rovers

Aston Villa v Brighton

